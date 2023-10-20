KCR & kin looted Rs 1L cr & 10k acres: Rahul Gandhi

On day two of his poll campaign in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the KCR government alleging large-scale corruption. He addressed road shows, walked around a few areas, and interacted with groups during the party’s Vijaya Bheri yatra.
In Peddapalle, Rahul said water scarcity is a significant issue in Telangana, and even in such a crucial matter, KCR has been involved in massive corruption, with Rs 1 lakh crore spent on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. Unfortunately, farmers have not seen any benefits from this project, he added.
He said that Congress understood the 60-year dream of Telangana and created the state. Rahul added that his relationship with the people of Telangana is not political but love and affection
“...KCR has insulted the sacrifices of the youth who contributed to the formation of Telangana. KCR and his kin have misused their power in Telangana, resulting in the looting of Rs 1 lakh crores and 10,000 acres,” he said, adding that Kaleshwaram irrigation project is an example of the highest corruption KCR.