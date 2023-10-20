KCR & kin looted Rs 1L cr & 10k acres: Rahul Gandhi

On day two of his poll campaign in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the KCR government alleging large-scale corruption. He addressed road shows, walked around a few areas, and interacted with groups during the party’s Vijaya Bheri yatra.

In Peddapalle, Rahul said water scarcity is a significant issue in Telangana, and even in such a crucial matter, KCR has been involved in massive corruption, with Rs 1 lakh crore spent on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. Unfortunately, farmers have not seen any benefits from this project, he added.