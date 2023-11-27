KCR promised schemes but gave only scams: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief Rao promised schemes but only gave scams, betraying the people of Telangana.
“It is Modi's guarantee that those involved in the liquor scam and played games on mobiles will be jailed,” Modi said at a public meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Nirmal.
The CBI and ED are probing Rao's daughter K Kavitha's role in the scam.
KCR did not leave any chance to betray the people of Telangana. He promised schemes but only gave scams. The next five years are very crucial for Telangana. After the 2024 elections, it will be the BJP again at the Centre. And if Telangana votes the BJP to power, the eventual double-engine government will take Telangana to double heights,” he added.
“KCR did nothing for farmers and ran the government from the farmhouse. Today, the farmers have decided to send KCR permanently to his farmhouse. Telangana's people don't need a chief minister who is not available to the public," he said.
He said the common thing between the KCR and Congress was that they both oppose social justice. “Today, when the country is celebrating Constitution Day, we must remember that KCR insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the constitution by floating the idea of drafting a new constitution,” he added.
He also said that KCR and Congress are Xerox copies of each other. “KCR, by both his thinking and approach, is Congressi. You must remember that each vote that goes to Congress will eventually be to the BRS's credit. The only alternative to the misrule of KCR is the BJP," he said.
"KCR has made zero efforts to ensure development and prosperity in Telangana. BRS gave you nothing except betrayal," he said.
He also addressed a public meeting in Toopran.