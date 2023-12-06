Meet Revanth Reddy, the man who dethroned KCR

Revanth never tried to hide his association with RSS during his formative years. He admitted that as he aged, he started to oppose the RSS ideology and looked at other secular entities.

The only blot in his career was when he was caught in a sting operation conducted by Telangana ACB, where he was seen offering money to an independent MLC to vote for a TDP candidate in an MLC election in 2015. He was sent to jail. While out on bail, he returned home in a huge rally. It was then he twirled his moustache and challenged TRS supremo KCR. Eight years on, Revanth has dethroned KCR.

Revanth Reddy was credited for Congress’ thumping victory in the recently concluded elections. He was the face of the party in Telangana.