'Missed the mark': KTR trolls himself as humour, digs galore online over poll results

New Delhi: Outgoing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son K T Rama Rao took a dig at himself as he shared his day-old X post after his party BRS lost to the Congress in the state elections.

K T Rama Rao had posted a picture of himself aiming with a gun and had captioned it: "Hattrick Loading 3.0. Get ready to celebrate guys."

As it became clear that the Congress was winning, the outgoing minister responded to his own post, saying, "This one ain't gonna age well. Missed the mark."