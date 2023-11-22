Modi plays Madiga card to cast-e out opposition parties

Warangal/Karimnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to form a committee to look into the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi's (MRPS) demand for sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) seems to have struck a chord with the Madigas, the largest SC group in Telangana.
Traditionally, the Madigas have supported the Congress or BRS, but this 'masterstroke' by Modi recently, to win and consolidate minority votes could be a game changer.
Madigas along with more than 50 other sub-groups of SCs have been fighting for the categorisation, claiming the majority of the benefits of SC reservation in education and jobs are being enjoyed by the Malas, another sub-caste.
Madigas led by Manda Krishna Madiga has been protesting for SC categorisation since the 1990s. The KCR government had passed unanimous resolution in the state assembly for SC categorisation at least twice in the last few years.
While sharing the stage with PM Modi, a visibly upset Manda Krishna Madiga broke down. The prime minister consoled him. The bonhomie between them did not go unnoticed. "All other parties have been deceiving us in the name of categorisation. We firmly believe that PM Modi will fulfill our demand. It's not every day that a person none other than a prime minister attends our meeting and embraces our community,” Manda Raju of Warangal told DH.
According to some rough estimates, Madigas form around 9.5% of the overall population of Telangana, whereas Malas are estimated to be around 5 per cent of the population.
"Dalits especially Madigas, have never been voters of BJP in Telangana. Even a single Madiga vote will be an additional vote for BJP. All said and done Manda Krishna Madiga is an undisputed leader of Madigas.
It is estimated that on average there would be around 10,000 to 20,000 Madigas in each assembly segment. Even if BJP gets seven percent of their votes, it would add to their vote share.
Realignment of Madiga support in favour of BJP cannnot b ruled out. Until now, they were never with the BJP. Their votes could be the difference in a close fight," senior journalist and political analyst Raka Sudhakar told DH.
Modi's November 11 meeting, organised by MRPS, was seen as a major Dalit outreach programme of BJP in recent times in Telangana after the party's OBC push by announcing a BC candidate to be chief minister if BJP is voted to power.
'Election ploy'
However, Congress claims Modi's push for SC categorisation is an election ploy. "Why form a new committee. We demand immediate ordnance on SC categorisation and also introduce the bill in the upcoming parliament session which begins on December 4. Congress will support the Bill," Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy told DH.