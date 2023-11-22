Modi plays Madiga card to cast-e out opposition parties

According to some rough estimates, Madigas form around 9.5% of the overall population of Telangana, whereas Malas are estimated to be around 5 per cent of the population.



"Dalits especially Madigas, have never been voters of BJP in Telangana. Even a single Madiga vote will be an additional vote for BJP. All said and done Manda Krishna Madiga is an undisputed leader of Madigas.

It is estimated that on average there would be around 10,000 to 20,000 Madigas in each assembly segment. Even if BJP gets seven percent of their votes, it would add to their vote share.

Realignment of Madiga support in favour of BJP cannnot b ruled out. Until now, they were never with the BJP. Their votes could be the difference in a close fight," senior journalist and political analyst Raka Sudhakar told DH.



Modi's November 11 meeting, organised by MRPS, was seen as a major Dalit outreach programme of BJP in recent times in Telangana after the party's OBC push by announcing a BC candidate to be chief minister if BJP is voted to power.