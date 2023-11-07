Modi slams Congress, BRS at rally, says opportunity to throw out anti-backward class, arrogant KCR-led govt

Hyderabad: Calling Congress party as the C team of the ruling BRS in Telangana, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was confident that people here are ready to teach a befitting lesson to the 'arrogant BRS government' on November 30.

Elections for the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly are slated to be held on November 30.

PM Modi also slammed the parties, saying both Congress and BRS are cut from the same cloth.

Modi, who was at the 'BC Atham Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) at the LB Stadium here in Hyderabad on Tuesday, came down heavily on the KCR-led BRS, slamming its 9 years of rule, saying it has ignored the interests and welfare of the backward classes in Telangana all these years.