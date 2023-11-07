Modi slams Congress, BRS at rally, says opportunity to throw out anti-backward class, arrogant KCR-led govt

Hyderabad: Calling Congress party as the C team of the ruling BRS in Telangana, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was confident that people here are ready to teach a befitting lesson to the 'arrogant BRS government' on November 30.
Elections for the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly are slated to be held on November 30.
PM Modi also slammed the parties, saying both Congress and BRS are cut from the same cloth.
Modi, who was at the 'BC Atham Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) at the LB Stadium here in Hyderabad on Tuesday, came down heavily on the KCR-led BRS, slamming its 9 years of rule, saying it has ignored the interests and welfare of the backward classes in Telangana all these years.
Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan had also shared the stage with Modi.
Jana Sena is also contesting the election in the state in a few seats in alliance with BJP.
BJP had in the past announced that a person from the backward class will be made the chief minister if the party comes to power in Telangana.
Modi said that the 'arrogant CM' K Chandrashekar Rao had 'hurled abuses' at him and the central agencies that are probing the Delhi liquor scam in which BRS leaders are involved. "The probe by the central agencies will continue," Modi asserted.
“Congress and BRS have three things in common- Dynasty, corruption and appeasement. Our brothers and sisters from the backward classes played a huge role in the movement for a separate state of Telangana. They were on the forefront for this cause, even sacrificed their lives for the same. But after Telangana was formed, the government committed the biggest betrayal with them, " Modi said.
"The people of Telangana have been betrayed by the anti-people government on the issues of water, funds and jobs. The BRS in Telangana remained busy in serving its family's interests, and never cared about fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of our backward classes,” added Modi.
"It is the NDA, the BJP who take care of the OBC interests the most and gives them the most representation. There are 27 OBC ministers in the NDA government at the Centre, which is the highest since independence. Today BJP has 85 OBC MPs in the country. Today BJP has 365 OBC assembly members in the country. Today BJP has 65 OBC Legislative Council members in the country,” he said.
Modi said that the voters in Telangana have decided for a change. “The people from all the communities - Backward classes, SC, ST and all have decided for a change in Telangana. You people have a great opportunity to overthrow this anti-Backward class government of Telangana."
Recalling that this was the stadium where he addressed a public meeting when he began the campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi said,"Today, I feel as if I have come to meet my family. This land, this ground holds a very big place in my life. In 2013, you invited me to this very ground. You people had kept tickets so that whoever wanted to attend Modi's meeting had to pay money and buy a ticket. This was the first and biggest event in the political life of India. This news spread throughout India, all over the world. In a way, the foundation for making Modi the Prime Minister was laid in this very ground,” he said.
Modi also said that he understands and lived in poverty, and decided that no poor children sleep without food. “Today 80 crore people are being given free ration and I have decided that this free ration scheme will be extended for the next 5 years,” he said.