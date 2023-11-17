National leaders to pep up T'gana campaign in last leg

As the campaigning for the November 30 poll has entered the last leg national leaders are expected to descend into poll bound Telangana.

In a final push, prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Telangana three times on November 25, 26 and 27.

On November 27 a day before the campaign ends as per the norms set by the poll authorities Modi is scheduled to address a road show in Hyderabad.

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Telangana on November 17 and 18. He will address at least five meetings in two days.