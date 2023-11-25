No alliance with BRS in Telangana: Amit Shah

Amit Shah underscored the significance of the upcoming elections for Telangana, stating, "Telangana state was formed after a long struggle and the sacrifice of 1200 youths. However, the aspirations of the people have not been fulfilled. The youth, poor, and farmers—all the people of the state—are in distress."

He further claimed that both Congress and BRS are a team. "They are one. If you cast your vote for Congress, it is like handing over power to BRS again," he added.

Amit Shah also highlighted the financial support provided by the BJP government, stating that during the UPA regime between 2014 and 2009, the Centre had given only Rs two lakh crores in the form of grant-in-aid and devolution fund to the united Andhra Pradesh. However, in the last nine and a half years, the BJP government has allocated Rs 2.5 lakh crores to Telangana.