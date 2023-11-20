No anti-incumbency, BRS seeking third term due to people's expectations: Telangana minister Harish Rao

He also said there won't be any financial problem in completion of the pending irrigation projects as about 80-85 per cent investments have already been made and not much funds would be required for their completion.

Asked if the new poll promises would further strain the state exchequer, Rao said unlike the Congress, the BRS party has made poll promises for implementation in the third term with all responsibilities keeping in mind the state's average growth rate of 15.6 per cent achieved in the last ten years.

"We know how to manage. We have ideas. We have revenue resources. Keeping in view of all these, we have made certain poll promises," Rao said.

The Telangana government's outstanding public debt is estimated to be Rs 3,57,059 crore, according to Budget Estimates 2023-24.

Taking a dig at the grand old national party, Rao -- who is contesting for the seventh consecutive time from the Siddipet Assembly segment -- alleged the Congress has failed to implement the five poll guarantees in Karnataka even after six months of the formation of the government. It made promises to the people without any clarity on state finances and is now cutting resources from other schemes.

In Telangana too, the Congress has promised six guarantees in its election manifesto, but the people here are clever and intelligent. "They will not fall under the trap of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," he added.

Asked if the defects that have surfaced in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project were politically damaging the party with the election campaign at its peak, Rao said the opposition is trying to put the blame on the BRS due to political reasons. The National Dam Safety Authority of the BJP-ruled central government has given a report on this issue within five days without reading the submissions made by the state government.

A similar problem was faced by the Andhra Pradesh government in case of the Polavaram Irrigation project but the central authorities have not come out with a report in five years and for Telangana it was issued within five days, he said and added that the people understand the motive behind it.

Stating that the defects are seen in one or two pillars in one barrage and not the entire Kaleshwaram project as projected by the opposition, Rao said, "It is under warranty period. The L&T company is working to restore it in the next few months. Water will be available for the next crop."

On the BJP's poll promise of providing salaries on time to government employees, Rao claimed that state government employees in Telangana are the highest paid in the country.