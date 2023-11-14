No hung assembly, BJP form govt in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Reddy said it is palpable that Telangana people want a change as they have lost faith in both the BRS and Congress, believing that 'they are in cahoots.' 'There is no question of a hung assembly because there is simmering anger against the BRS government. It will explode like a volcano. People are not coming out because of the fear of police and goons.' 'The Bharatiya Janata Party will get an absolute majority. We are working with the intention that the party would get an absolute majority and it will come also,' Reddy said.