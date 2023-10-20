'People intelligent enough to differentiate between car & road roller’: SC junks plea of BRS on party symbol

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a plea by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) seeking direction to Election Commission not to grant car-like symbols from its free symbols in the Assembly election scheduled in Telangana.

The party claimed election symbols like road roller, should not be granted to any candidate "as it would create confusion with its symbol of car".

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said that Indian voters are intelligent enough to differentiate between a car and a road roller.

After hearing submissions, the bench declined to entertain the plea.

BRS’s plea, filed through advocate Vinod Kumar Tiwari, said, "The EC, in allotting the symbols, which are deceptively similar and lookalike of ‘car’, i.e the symbol of the petitioner's political party, to Yuga Thulasi Party and Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party and rejecting the representations made by the petitioner is biased, arbitrary, discriminatory, in violation of the principles of natural justice and also in violation of the fundamental rights of the candidates nominated by the petitioner."