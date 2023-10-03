PM Modi lowered stature of his position: KTR

“PM Modi claimed that CM KCR sought his permission to appoint me as CM. Why would we need your permission for any decision to be taken by our party and its leadership,” asked KTR.

KTR stated that BJP was the biggest 'jhutha and jumla' factory in the country.

“The PM should try his hand at storytelling and scriptwriting. He stands a good chance of winning an Oscar,” KTR said.

“PM Modi's inconsistency is evident; If BRS funded Congress in Karnataka, what was the IT and Income Tax department doing,” he asked.

KTR ridiculed the comments of PM Modi who said that BRS does family politics. He added that the PM was suffering from selective amnesia.

Taking a list of examples, KTR said that Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal and DyCM Sukbir Singh Badal could potentially align with the NDA, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti could also join the NDA, former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, and Nara Lokesh may find a place within the NDA. Similarly, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray can also be a part of NDA.

"But the PM turns a blind eye to these facts and only targets BRS," he said.

“When the PM talks about family politics, one must ask about Jay Shah's appointment, who is leading Indian cricket as BCCI secretary,” KTR said.

He further said that whichever state the PM visits, he ends up calling its CM the most corrupt leader. The BJP has earned a reputation as India's foremost party for empty promises and high rhetoric.

KTR pointed out the unfulfilled promises made by PM Modi for 2022: doubling farm income, achieving 5 trillion dollar economy, providing housing for all, creating 2 crore jobs annually, and retrieving black money.

KTR said that PM Modi has done nothing for Telangana, and he denied national status to irrigation projects, scrapped ITIR, and questioned Telangana's very existence.

He said that the people of Telangana would give a befitting reply to BJP who will lose miserably in the upcoming election in Telangana.

“BJP tourists are welcome to visit Telangana. In the previous election, BJP lost deposit in 105 seats and this time they will lose in 110 seats and will not win a single MP seat here,” KTR said.

He added that CM KCR was a fighter who would never wish to have any kind of association with a cheater like Modi who is known for speaking lies.