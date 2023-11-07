PM Narendra Modi to attend BJP's meeting of backward classes in Hyderabad ahead of Telangana polls

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) here on Tuesday ahead of the November 30 Telangana assembly polls.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said the meeting would emphasize that equal justice to backward classes is possible only with the BJP.

At the meeting, Modi is expected to reinforce the BJP's announcement that a leader from backward classes would become the chief minister of Telangana if the party came to power in the state.

The event would also be attended by actor-turned-politician and Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan.

The BJP and Janasena, both NDA allies, have already reached an understanding for the Telangana assembly elections.