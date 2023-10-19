Poll-related seizure touches Rs 243 crore in Telangana

A total of Rs 87.92 crore in cash, 181.986 kg gold, 693.371 kgs silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 120 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 10.21 crore, ganja valued at Rs 7.72 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 17.48 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday.