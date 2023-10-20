BJP leaders in Telangana queuing up to join Congress, says Rahul Gandhi in poll rally

Hyderabad: Comparing BJP leaders in Telangana with 'Bollywood heroes,' former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Friday at a rally said those (BJP leaders) who used to swagger around earlier are now queuing up to join the Congress party.

The Gandhi scion wrapped up his three-day whirlwind tour to the state touching upon various issues including better support prices to farmers and 'BRS-BJP-AIMIM alleged nexus' and local issues regarding state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).