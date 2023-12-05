JOIN US
Homeelectionstelangana

Revanth Reddy to be Telangana CM, oath-taking likely on December 7: Report

A unanimous decision was taken in the CLP meet in Hyderabad and the final decision to appoint the CM was left to the party high command.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 09:32 IST

After leading the Congress to victory in Telangana, Revanth Reddy is all set to be the new Chief Minister of the state.

He is likely to take oath on December 7, along with a few ministers, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

A unanimous decision was taken in the CLP meet in Hyderabad and the final decision to appoint the CM was left to the party high command.

In a significant political turnaround, the Congress emerged victorious in Telangana, marking its presence in power across three states in South India, either independently or through alliances.

The Congress also witnessed a series of electoral setbacks in North India this time, making the victory in the southern state particularly noteworthy.

More to follow...

(Published 05 December 2023, 09:32 IST)
