Rough road ahead for KCR 's hat-trick bid

The Dalit Bandhu scheme which was announced in 2021 by the KCR government ahead of high stakes poll to Huzurabad, has completed the first phase and the second phase implementation has been rolled out. According to some official estimates, around 38,600 Dalit families have been provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to start their ventures.

"It's not easy to become eligible for Dalit Bandhu scheme. You need to get approval from a ruling party leader in the area," rued Pendyala Mahender.

Mahender, a Dalit MBA graduate along with his wife Sandhya, returned to their village near Mulugu and started a tea shop. Sandhya, who has completed MA BeD, and unsuccessfully tried for government jobs said, "TPSC has become a joke. Lakhs of students prepare for entrance exams, but they are left high and dry due to frequent paper leaks and mismanagement," she said.