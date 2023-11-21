Rough road ahead for KCR 's hat-trick bid

Janagoan/Mulugu/Hanamkonda/Warangal/Karimnagar: K Chandrashekar Rao's bid for a third term as the chief minister of Telangana could be anything but a cakewalk.
Frustration among government job aspirants and problems in the Dharani portal, Dalita Bandu scheme, and anti-incumbency factor could be his undoing as the state goes to polls on November 30.
Both Congress and the BJP are promising to abolish the Dharani portal while KCR has been telling people to vote against parties threatening to get rid of the portal, which was launched in 2020.
The portal contains details of approximately 1,45,58,000 acres of agricultural land and the buyer can complete the registration process in 20 minutes. Not everyone is happy with the portal. "I have been cultivating seven acres of land for many years. But, now I have lost the ownership due to Dharani. I used to take loans on the land, but since I have lost ownership, I am ineligible for Rythu Bandhu. This Dharani had ruined everything,” said Kantem Balakomaraiah, a farmer from Raghavapatnam of Mulugu.
The Dalit Bandhu scheme which was announced in 2021 by the KCR government ahead of high stakes poll to Huzurabad, has completed the first phase and the second phase implementation has been rolled out. According to some official estimates, around 38,600 Dalit families have been provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to start their ventures.
"It's not easy to become eligible for Dalit Bandhu scheme. You need to get approval from a ruling party leader in the area," rued Pendyala Mahender.
Mahender, a Dalit MBA graduate along with his wife Sandhya, returned to their village near Mulugu and started a tea shop. Sandhya, who has completed MA BeD, and unsuccessfully tried for government jobs said, "TPSC has become a joke. Lakhs of students prepare for entrance exams, but they are left high and dry due to frequent paper leaks and mismanagement," she said.