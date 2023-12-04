Solace for Congress in the South as party ends BRS's rule

By afternoon as it became clear that the Congress was winning, the incumbent BRS conceded defeat. KCR stepped down as the Chief Minister of Telangana and sent his resignation to the Governor. The Governor accepted his resignation and requested him to continue in office until the formation of the new government.



BRS working president, KTR, said they humbly accept the mandate given by the voters and thanked supporters and party workers who were with them in the journey over the last 10 years. He hoped that BRS would bounce back in no time.