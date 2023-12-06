JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstelangana

Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Telangana CM-elect Revanth Reddy's swearing-in ceremony

Congress named Reddy as the next chief minister of Telangana, where the grand old party defeated K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.
Last Updated 06 December 2023, 09:44 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Telangana Chief Minister-designate A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"Probably," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament to questions on whether she would travel to Hyderabad for Reddy's swearing in ceremony.

On Tuesday, Congress named Reddy as the next chief minister of Telangana, where the grand old party defeated K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.

Reddy met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi and other senior leaders in the national capital.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 December 2023, 09:44 IST)
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeAssembly Elections 2023Sonia GandhiA Revanth ReddyTelangana Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT