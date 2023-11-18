Telangana: A tough test for patriarch of the youngest state

KCR last year dropped Telangana from the name of his 21-year-old party and rechristened it as the BRS – making public his intent to play a bigger role in national politics.

But the sudden rise of the BJP just months after the 2018 assembly polls and the resurgence of the Congress in the past few years are posing a stiff challenge to the BRS on its home turf itself.

The BJP managed to win just one seat in the 2018 assembly polls in Telangana but won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the 2019 parliamentary elections. It registered an impressive performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, by winning in 48 of the 150 wards. The saffron party also had back-to-back successes in the bye-elections held in Dubbaka and Huzurabad assembly constituencies of the state.

KCR stayed away from the I.N.D.I.A, which emerged earlier this year after 28 parties came together to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 parliamentary polls. He had earlier floated the idea of a federal front to take on both the BJP and the Congress, but it hadn’t taken off. He visited Patna, Delhi and Kolkata to seek support from Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal the chief ministers of Bihar, West Bengal and the National Capital Territory, to rope in Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.