BJP engine wobbles on track as it loses steam in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP appears to have lost steam in Telangana ahead of the November 30 polls to the state Assembly.

While it’s a common sight of party hopping by leaders during the poll season, there has been no big joining in BJP in the last few days that can create a ‘wave’ in favour of the saffron party in Telangana.

Instead, leaders like Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy whose fight in the Munugode bypoll had created a lot of hype for BJP just a year ago, have quit the party, and a few others who have joined the saffron party with a lot of expectations are feeling suffocated and looking for a vent or way out.

Barring former ministers Etela Rajender and DK Aruna, others who joined BJP over the years from other parties like Congress and BRS have not been seen active of late.

While D K Aruna has joined the BJP from Congress, Rajender quit the ruling BRS to join the saffron party. DK Aruna was subsequently made the party’s national vice president. Rajender’s by-poll fight from Huzurabad on a BJP ticket in 2021 had garnered nationwide attention.

Leaders like former MPs Konda Visweswar Reddy, G Vivek Venkata Swamy, and Vijayshanthi have been time and again denying rumours of quitting the BJP. But, they have often held private and internal meetings to discuss their ‘position’ in the party.