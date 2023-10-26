The rise of KTR & Harish Rao in BRS

Hyderabad: Apart from the high stakes battle that is on the cards in Telangana, the fast-approaching November 30 poll has revealed an interesting dynamic in the ruling BRS—the rise of KTR and Harish Rao.

The two cousins, who had been working under the shadows of BRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao all these years, appear to have come of age.

Though the overall monitoring and supervision of party activities is still overseen by KCR, execution now solely rests on KTR and Harish Rao.

Both KCR’s son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao have long been active in the party, but they have now completely metamorphosed and literally taken charge of BRS. They are now the undisputed leaders of BRS, next only to KCR.

Their leadership skills were put to test when KCR, owing to ill health, was away from public view for almost 20 days a fortnight ago. With polls fast approaching and KCR absent, both KTR and Harish Rao stood in his stead, calling the shots in the BRS in consultation with the party's patriarch.

They both have taken over the war room that was setup in Pragathi Bhavan to monitor election work. The duo have also taken the pole position and directly monitor the party’s largest ever micro-level outreach programme.