Telangana Assembly polls: An overview of educational profiles of candidates in fray

Telangana Assembly election is the final testing ground for political parties now, with fate of other four states already locked in. As the state goes to polls on November 30, we take a look at educational backgrounds of candidates in the fray.

Out of the total candidates, 979 (43 per cent) have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard. On the other hand, 50 per cent, i.e, 1,143 of the candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. Additionally, there are 53 candidates who hold a Diploma, 26 candidates who are just literate, and 89 candidates who are illiterate.

Comparatively, in the 2018 Telangana Assembly election, there were 799 candidates who declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th standard, accounting for 45 per cent of the total candidates. Meanwhile, 48 per cent of the candidates, i.e., 845, declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. There were 16 candidates who were just literate and 48 candidates who were illiterate.