Telangana Assembly polls: An overview of educational profiles of candidates in fray

Telangana Assembly election is the final testing ground for political parties now, with fate of other four states already locked in. As the state goes to polls on November 30, we take a look at educational backgrounds of candidates in the fray.
Out of the total candidates, 979 (43 per cent) have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard. On the other hand, 50 per cent, i.e, 1,143 of the candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. Additionally, there are 53 candidates who hold a Diploma, 26 candidates who are just literate, and 89 candidates who are illiterate.
Comparatively, in the 2018 Telangana Assembly election, there were 799 candidates who declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th standard, accounting for 45 per cent of the total candidates. Meanwhile, 48 per cent of the candidates, i.e., 845, declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. There were 16 candidates who were just literate and 48 candidates who were illiterate.
It can be observed that in the 2023 elections, there is a slight increase in the percentage of candidates with a graduate or higher educational qualification, while the percentage of candidates with an educational qualification between 5th and 12th standard has decreased slightly. However, it is concerning to note that there are almost 45 per cent candidates that fall in the 5th-12th standard group. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of candidates holding a Diploma.
In Telangana, India's youngest state, BRS is looking to waive off anti-incumbency for third term in a row in the face of strong opposition from Congress, which has high hopes given their resounding victory in neighboring state of Karnataka. BJP has also made inroads in northern parts of the state, with good performance in Lok Sabha General elections and hopes to gain few seats in Assembly election as well. AIMIM maintains its stronghold in Hyderabad.