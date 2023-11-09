Telangana Assembly polls: Eyeing Muslim votes, Congress releases sops for minorities

Hyderabad: Aiming at minority vote bank - especially Muslims - who constitute around 12.7 per cent of population of, Congress on Thursday released minority declaration.

Former union minister, Salman Khurshid along with Telangana PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, released the declaration.

Muslims in Telangana hold sway in at least 40 of the 119 Assembly seats, especially in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Mahabubnagar, and Secunderabad districts.

Congress' minority declaration promised monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000-12,000 for priests from all religions including imams, muezzins, khadims, pastors, and granthis. The party also increased the minority welfare budget to Rs 4,000 crore along with a dedicated minorities sub-plan.