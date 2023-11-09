Telangana Assembly polls: Eyeing Muslim votes, Congress releases sops for minorities

Hyderabad: Aiming at minority vote bank - especially Muslims - who constitute around 12.7 per cent of population of, Congress on Thursday released minority declaration.
Former union minister, Salman Khurshid along with Telangana PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, released the declaration.
Muslims in Telangana hold sway in at least 40 of the 119 Assembly seats, especially in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Mahabubnagar, and Secunderabad districts.
Congress' minority declaration promised monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000-12,000 for priests from all religions including imams, muezzins, khadims, pastors, and granthis. The party also increased the minority welfare budget to Rs 4,000 crore along with a dedicated minorities sub-plan.
The declaration also promised a provision of Rs 1,60,000 to newly-wed couples of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and other minorities.
Under Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme declaration, Congress promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikhs, and other minority youth completing M.Phil. and Ph.D.
Additionally, Rs 1 lakh upon completion of post-graduation, Rs 25,000 for graduation, Rs 15,000 for intermediate, and Rs 10,000 for 10th grade was also promised.
While releasing the declaration, Reddy said throughout the country's history, Congress has consistently united Hindus and Muslims, considering them as two eyes of the nation.
He added it's worth noting that the Congress party played a significant role in Abdul Kalam becoming the President of the country, and Mansoor Ali Khan becoming the Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman. Whenever Congress had an opportunity, it proved its commitment to supporting minorities.
“Similar to our plan for SC/ST in our declaration, we will implement one for minorities. We are granting judicial power to the Waqf,” added Reddy.