Telangana Assembly polls: Five biggest victories of 2018 elections

Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30, and the results for the same will be declared on December 3.
TRS (now known as BRS) emerged victorious in this poll and party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao was sworn-in as Telangana CM for the second consecutive time.
As the Telangana nears its polling date, let us have a look at the five biggest victories of last elections which were held in 2018.
1. Thanneeru Harish Rao - TRS
TRS candidate from Siddipet constituency T Harish Rao got 1,64,123 votes. He won by a margin of 1,18,699 (72.3 per cent) votes.
2. Aroori Ramesh - TRS
From the Sircilla seat, Aroori Ramesh, another TRS candidate from Wardhanapet constituency, secured 1,83,405 votes, and won by a margin of 99,240 (54.1 per cent) votes.
3. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) - TRS
The current IT Minister of Telangana and CM KCR's son, KTR secured 1,74,309 votes, and won by a margin of 89,009 (51.1 per cent) votes.
4. Ch Malla Reddy - TRS
TRS' Medchal seat candidate, Malla Reddy continued the winning trend for the party and got 3,00,959 votes. He marked his victory with a margin of 87,990 (29.2 per cent) votes.
5. Mohd. Moazam Khan - AIMIM
The only non-TRS candidate in the top five list of big winners from Telangana is AIMIM's Mohd Moazam Khan. The incumbent Bahadurpura MLA got a total of 1,29,394 votes, and won by a margin of 82,518 ( 63.8 per cent) votes.
In the run-up to the Assembly polls, BRS is exuding confidence and CM KCR is leaving no stones unturned to claim the CM office for the third consecutive time.
Meanwhile, BJP and Congress are not holding themselves back either. The two national parties are buckled up to make a dent in BRS' winning streak. Back-to-back rallies of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has ramped up Telangana's high voltage polling drama.