Telangana Assembly polls: Five biggest victories of 2018 elections

1. Thanneeru Harish Rao - TRS

TRS candidate from Siddipet constituency T Harish Rao got 1,64,123 votes. He won by a margin of 1,18,699 (72.3 per cent) votes.

2. Aroori Ramesh - TRS

From the Sircilla seat, Aroori Ramesh, another TRS candidate from Wardhanapet constituency, secured 1,83,405 votes, and won by a margin of 99,240 (54.1 per cent) votes.

3. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) - TRS

The current IT Minister of Telangana and CM KCR's son, KTR secured 1,74,309 votes, and won by a margin of 89,009 (51.1 per cent) votes.

4. Ch Malla Reddy - TRS

TRS' Medchal seat candidate, Malla Reddy continued the winning trend for the party and got 3,00,959 votes. He marked his victory with a margin of 87,990 (29.2 per cent) votes.

5. Mohd. Moazam Khan - AIMIM

The only non-TRS candidate in the top five list of big winners from Telangana is AIMIM's Mohd Moazam Khan. The incumbent Bahadurpura MLA got a total of 1,29,394 votes, and won by a margin of 82,518 ( 63.8 per cent) votes.

