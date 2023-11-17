Telangana Assembly polls: How parties fared in 2018 election

The youngest state of India, Telangana, is heading for elections on November 30 in a single-phase polling. The 119-seat Telangana Assembly has 19 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 12 for Scheduled Tribes. The majority mark in the state Assembly is 60.

Ruled by BRS (then TRS) since its formation, Telangana has been under CM KCR's tenure for almost a decade now. The key Opposition party in the state is Congress while BJP is looking to make its mark in the southern state after its debacle in the neighbouring Karnataka.

Telangana has a total of 3,17,32,727 voters including 3,17,17,389 general voters 5,06,493 PwD voters, 5,32,990 young voters, 15,338 service voters, and 4,43,943 senior citizens aged over 80.