Telangana Assembly polls: How parties fared in 2018 election

The youngest state of India, Telangana, is heading for elections on November 30 in a single-phase polling. The 119-seat Telangana Assembly has 19 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 12 for Scheduled Tribes. The majority mark in the state Assembly is 60.
Ruled by BRS (then TRS) since its formation, Telangana has been under CM KCR's tenure for almost a decade now. The key Opposition party in the state is Congress while BJP is looking to make its mark in the southern state after its debacle in the neighbouring Karnataka.
Telangana has a total of 3,17,32,727 voters including 3,17,17,389 general voters 5,06,493 PwD voters, 5,32,990 young voters, 15,338 service voters, and 4,43,943 senior citizens aged over 80.
In the 2018 polls, the then-Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept the elections by a large majority and won 88 seats. Second in line was Congress with 19 seats, while AIMIM bagged seven seats, and BJP could win only a single seat.
BRS dominated the polls with a vote share of 46.8 per cent while Congress had 28.4 per cent of the same.
The 2018 polls witnessed 16 candidates winning with a margin of less than 5000 votes -- 10 TRS and six Congress candidates.
As per poll pundits, BRS has an edge once again in Telangana and KCR is touted to grab the CM's throne for the third consecutive time.