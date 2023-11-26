Telangana Assembly polls: Richest and poorest candidates in fray

With voting in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan concluding, all eyes are on the southern state of Telangana as political parties are striving hard to secure their victory in the results of the 2023 Assembly elections.

As the state goes to polls on November 30, it is till December 3 that the contesting candidates will have to wait to find out who emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, let us find out who the richest and poorest candidates in Telangana are.

As many as 270 candidates are contesting the Telangana polls with assets valued at Rs 5 crore or more, and 950 candidates with less than Rs 10 lakh worth assets.

Overall, out of the 2,290 candidates analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms, 580 (25 per cent) are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, maximum crorepatis come from BRS (114) and least (8) from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

However, the richest candidate in fray in the Telangana polls this year is Gaddam Vivekanand from the Indian National Congress who is fighting for the Chennur (SC) constituency. Vivekanand has Rs 6,06,67,86,871 worth of total assets, of which Rs 3,80,76,38,171 are movable and Rs 2,25,91,48,700 are immovable assets.