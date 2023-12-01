KCR confident of hattrick, calls for cabinet meeting on December 4

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is confident of a hattrick victory. His confidence is said to be rooting out from the low voter turnout recorded this year compared to the last Assembly polls.
Sources in BRS told DH that KCR held several rounds of meetings with his son and party working president K T Rama Rao and nephew, irrigation minister T Harish Rao since last night about voting trends.
He has exuded confidence in a win and asked those party leaders who met him since Friday morning not to lose hope and not get swayed by exit polls.
Asserting confidence in his win, KCR had also called for a cabinet meeting on December 4, a day after the counting of polls scheduled on December 3.
“He has been understanding the polling trend by getting ground reports from every region and also specific segments that may witness close contests. He has been confident of getting a majority of seats from the north and central regions of the state. In the south region, too, BRS is expected to register a decent performance. With that confidence, he has been telling party leaders who have visited him on Friday morning not to lose hope looking at exit polls. Low voter turnout indicates that there is not much anti-incumbency which is advantageous to the ruling party,” a source in BRS told DH.
The Congress camp is equally confident. Congress leaders in hordes queued up at Revanth Reddy's residence since Friday morning. A jubilant atmosphere prevailed at Revanth Reddy's residence. A large number of party leaders and workers gathered to congratulate and greet Revanth.