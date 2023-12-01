KCR confident of hattrick, calls for cabinet meeting on December 4

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is confident of a hattrick victory. His confidence is said to be rooting out from the low voter turnout recorded this year compared to the last Assembly polls.

Sources in BRS told DH that KCR held several rounds of meetings with his son and party working president K T Rama Rao and nephew, irrigation minister T Harish Rao since last night about voting trends.

He has exuded confidence in a win and asked those party leaders who met him since Friday morning not to lose hope and not get swayed by exit polls.