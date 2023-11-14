Telangana Assembly Poll 2023 | Candidates who won by less than 1,000 margin in last election

The state of Telangana heads to polls on November 30, and all the political parties have geared up for a heated contest.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has now changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the party president K Chandrashekar Rao is aiming for a third term as the Chief Minister in the state.
The Congress is looking to form a government for the first time, while the BJP looks to increase its presence in the state.
In the 2018 elections, TRS registered a thumping victory by winning 88 seats in the 119-member assembly. The second largest party, Congress won 19 seats, AIMIM won 7, TDP won 2, independents won 1 seat and others won 2 seats out of which 1 seat was secured by BJP.
As the state gets ready for polls, the results for which will be declared on December 3rd, let us take a look at the candidates who won by less than 1000 margin in the last election :
Congress’s Athram Sakku who contested from the Asifabad constituency won with a margin of 171 votes (margin percentage - 0.1 per cent).
TRS’s Manchireddy Kishan Reddy who contested from the Ibrahimpatnam constituency won with a margin of 376 votes (margin percentage - 0.2 per cent).
TRS’s Eshwar Koppula who contested from the Dharmapuri constituency won with a margin of 441 votes (margin percentage - 0.3 per cent).
TRS’s Bollam Mallaiah Yadav who contested from the Kodad constituency won with a margin of 756 votes (margin percentage - 0.4 per cent).