Telangana Assembly Poll 2023 | Candidates who won by less than 1,000 margin in last election

The state of Telangana heads to polls on November 30, and all the political parties have geared up for a heated contest.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has now changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the party president K Chandrashekar Rao is aiming for a third term as the Chief Minister in the state.

The Congress is looking to form a government for the first time, while the BJP looks to increase its presence in the state.

In the 2018 elections, TRS registered a thumping victory by winning 88 seats in the 119-member assembly. The second largest party, Congress won 19 seats, AIMIM won 7, TDP won 2, independents won 1 seat and others won 2 seats out of which 1 seat was secured by BJP.