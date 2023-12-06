Telangana CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as Chief Minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He will tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later on Wednesday. He represented the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana.

Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. The party won 64 Assembly seats in the 2023 Legislative Assembly polls to form government in the BRS-dominated state.