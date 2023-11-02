Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao launches 'Raja Syamala yagam' ahead of Assembly polls

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife Shobha Devi launched 'Sri Raja Syamala yagam' at their farmhouse in Erravelli on Wednesday. The 'yagam' - which KCR had also performed before the 2018 polls - will go on for three days.

Around 170 ritwiks from both the Telugu states, as well as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are participating in this three-day 'yagam'. KCR participated in the Ankurarpana of the 'yagam', wearing a pink-coloured Uttareeyam deviating from his usual turmeric-coloured upper wear.

'Yagam' is being personally supervised by a seer of Vizag-based Sri Sarada Peetham, Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswathy.

“Rudra, Chandi and Vanadurga homas are held everywhere but 'Sri Raja Syamala yagam' is unique. 'Sri Raja Syamala Yagam', which blesses the commoners as well as the kings, consists of strict Bhijaksharas. The result of the mighty 'Raja Syamala Yagam' will not only be for the Chief Minister KCR's family, but for the entire state. Telangana state has become green and Hyderabad has developed as a metropolis as the result of the Raja Syamala yagam done by KCR in the past,” said the seer.