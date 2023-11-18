Telangana: Congress, BJP vie to emerge as main challenger to BRS

However, the Congress’ quest to regain Telangana received an unexpected fillip as the BJP rolled out last-minute alterations in its election strategy. With nearly 20% votes and four Lok Sabha seats in 2019, the BJP had been trying to emerge as the main opposition to the BRS. Projection of Backward Class leadership including the appointment of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay – a trenchant critic of KCR – as state president was done in the same vein.

Sanjay’s removal earlier this year and other organizational changes like the nomination of union minister G Kishan Reddy as the BJP’s state unit president and appointment of Etela Rajender, who quit the BRS to join the saffron party, as campaign management committee chief gave the Congress another opportunity to dub KCR’s party as “the BJP’s B-team”. It accused the KCR family of being in collusion with the ruling party at the centre.

The Congress has since sought to emerge as the main challenger to the BRS and hence the primary repository of the votes against the ruling party in the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has in his campaign accused the KCR family of administering Telangana like their fief, an imagery that welds with the state’s long history of anti-feudal movements. ‘Doralu’ (landlord) vs ‘prajalu’ (common man) binary is an attempt to draw an equivalence with the traditional class conflicts.

The objective is to minimize division in anti-establishment votes. The Congress is keen to emerge as the main challenger to the BRS and wean away anti-establishment votes across the spectrum, with a special emphasis on stitching a winning combination comprising of the Dalits, tribals and Muslims glued in by the politically influential Reddy community.

The fight for Muslim votes has also got interesting. The gloves are off as Rahul Gandhi has accused Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM of taking money from the BJP to field candidates against the Congress. Taking the battle to Owaisi’s den, the Congress is attempting to consolidate minorities outside of Hyderabad.

While five states are going to polls, Telangana is perhaps the most crucial. An opening here gives the BJP another toehold in the south after Karnataka.