Telangana Development Model main election plank for third term with thumping majority: K Kavitha

Asked by the predominantly student audience at the event about the party’s preparations for the state elections coming up at the end of November, she declared: “We are very ready. We are coming back to power for a third time with a thumping majority.”

In her address, Kavitha began by tracing Telangana’s struggle for statehood which was realised after much hardship when the BRS inherited a state in distress, struggling with a shortage of power, water and revenue in shambles.