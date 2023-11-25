Telangana elections: A look at the voter turnout in 2014 and 2018

As Telangana approaches its polling date on November 30, with counting scheduled for December 3, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrashekar Rao, faces stiff competition from Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
With just five days left before the state goes to polls, DH takes a look at the voter turnout in the 2014 and 2018 elections to the state legislative assembly.
The first election for choosing representatives to the Telangana Legislative Assembly was held as part of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election on April 30, 2014. This followed the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act in Parliament earlier that year. Post-bifurcation, Telangana was allotted 119 seats in the assembly, with the remaining 175 seats designated for Andhra Pradesh. In 2014, the voter turnout for the 119 Telangana seats was 69.0 per cent.
In 2018, the assembly was dissolved when CM KCR resigned before the completion of his term. The second assembly elections were held on December 7, 2018, and this time, India's newest state saw a voter turnout of 79.7 per cent.
(Data collated from IndiaVotes.)