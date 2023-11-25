Telangana elections: A look at the voter turnout in 2014 and 2018

As Telangana approaches its polling date on November 30, with counting scheduled for December 3, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrashekar Rao, faces stiff competition from Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With just five days left before the state goes to polls, DH takes a look at the voter turnout in the 2014 and 2018 elections to the state legislative assembly.