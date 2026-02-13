<p>Hyderabad: The ruling Congress secured 240 wards in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/early-trends-show-ruling-congress-leading-in-telangana-municipal-elections-3897145">Telangana </a>Municipal elections, counting for which progressed on Friday.</p><p>While the opposition BRS bagged 140, the BJP trailed with 37 wards, as per early trends.</p><p>Of the results of 448 wards declared, AIFB (All India Forward Block), AIMIM, CPI(M) and Independents won 6, 1,1 and 14 respectively.</p><p>Twelve people were elected unanimously, official sources said.</p><p>The counting of votes began at 123 centres across the state at 8 am.</p>.Telangana urban polls conclude amid Opposition's claims of misconduct by Congress.<p>The election was held on February 11 for 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities and 414 wards in seven municipal corporations on February 11.</p><p>The outcome of the three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters.</p><p>DGP B Shivadhar Reddy has said comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes.</p>