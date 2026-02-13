Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstelangana

Telangana municipal polls: Congress surges ahead with 240 wards as BRS, BJP trail

The election was held on February 11 for 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities and 414 wards in seven municipal corporations on February 11.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 08:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 08:34 IST
BJPTelanganaBRSAIMIMTelangana News

Follow us on :

Follow Us