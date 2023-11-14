Telangana polls: 5 closest fought constituencies in the last election

As Telangana braces for the crucial election to elect 119 members of its Legislative Assembly, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and the Opposition parties, including the Congress led by state chief A Revanth Reddy and the BJP, are getting ready for a fierce contest.

The electoral battle is set to unfold on November 30, with the destiny of the state hanging in the balance until the results are announced on December 3.

Here, we take a look at the five constituencies that witnessed the tightest contests in the 2018 Assembly elections in the state. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was then known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).