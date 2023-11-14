Telangana polls: 5 closest fought constituencies in the last election

As Telangana braces for the crucial election to elect 119 members of its Legislative Assembly, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and the Opposition parties, including the Congress led by state chief A Revanth Reddy and the BJP, are getting ready for a fierce contest.
The electoral battle is set to unfold on November 30, with the destiny of the state hanging in the balance until the results are announced on December 3.
Here, we take a look at the five constituencies that witnessed the tightest contests in the 2018 Assembly elections in the state. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was then known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
1. In Asifabad, Congress candidate Athram Sakku defeated TRS candidate Kova Laxmi by a margin of only 171 votes.
2. In Ibrahimpatnam, TRS candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy defeated BSP candidate Malreddy Ranga Reddy by a margin of 376 votes.
3. In Dharmapuri, TRS candidate Eshwar Koppula defeated Congress candidate Adluri Laxman Kumar by a margin of 441 votes.
4. In Kodad, TRS candidate Bollam Mallaiah Yadav defeated Congress candidate Padmavathi Reddy Nalamada by a margin of 756 votes.
5. In Amberpet, TRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesham defeated BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy by a margin of 1,016 votes.