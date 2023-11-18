Telangana polls: A look at constituencies which witnessed close battle historically

With the citizens of Telangana all set to cast their votes on November 30 for 119 seats in the state, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to ensure their victory. While it sure is going to be a neck and neck battle this time round, let us take a look at all the constituencies that witnessed a close fight historically.

In 2018, the constituency with the closest margin was Asifabad where Congress’s Athram Sakku won with 65,788 votes and was closely followed by Kova Laxmi from Telangana Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) with 65,617 votes. The Congress candidate won by a mere margin of 0.1 per cent.

Including Asifabad, a total of 6 constituencies witnessed a winning margin of less than one per cent. These included Ibrahimpatnam, where Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate won by a margin of 0.2 per cent; Dharmapuri seat won by Telangana Rashtra Samithi by a 0.3 per cent margin; Kodad and Amberpet both were won by Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidates with a winning margin of 0.4 and 0.8 per cent respectively.