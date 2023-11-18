Telangana polls: A look at constituencies which witnessed close battle historically

With the citizens of Telangana all set to cast their votes on November 30 for 119 seats in the state, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to ensure their victory. While it sure is going to be a neck and neck battle this time round, let us take a look at all the constituencies that witnessed a close fight historically.
In 2018, the constituency with the closest margin was Asifabad where Congress’s Athram Sakku won with 65,788 votes and was closely followed by Kova Laxmi from Telangana Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) with 65,617 votes. The Congress candidate won by a mere margin of 0.1 per cent.
Including Asifabad, a total of 6 constituencies witnessed a winning margin of less than one per cent. These included Ibrahimpatnam, where Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate won by a margin of 0.2 per cent; Dharmapuri seat won by Telangana Rashtra Samithi by a 0.3 per cent margin; Kodad and Amberpet both were won by Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidates with a winning margin of 0.4 and 0.8 per cent respectively.
Another constituency that had a winning margin less that one per cent was Thungathurthy where yet another Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate won by a 0.9 per cent margin.
In the 2014 Assembly elections, even though only four constituencies had less than one per cent winning margin, Challa Vamshichand Reddy from Indian National Congress won the Kalwakurthy constituency win a margin of 0.0 per cent. While he bagged 42,229 votes, the runner up, Achary Talloju was a close second with 42,197 votes.
Zahirabad also saw a close fight with the winning candidate from Congress getting 57,558 votes, 0.5 per cent more than than the Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate. Other than these two, Chevella, and Aswaraopeta also had an intense fight with the candidates winning only 0.5 and 0.6 per cent votes, respectively.
With the counting of the votes will be held on December 3, it is now for us to see if the above mentioned constituencies will again see a nail biting fight or there will other seats drawing attention.