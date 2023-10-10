Telangana polls: CM KCR will score a hat-trick, says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

"Elections are going to happen. Election is on November 30. Counting is on December 03. It seems the numbers are also in our favour this time. 30. 03. I feel KCR sir becoming Chief Minister scoring a hat-trick is also going to be certain. Things are in our favour. 3+3 is six. Our lucky number is also six. KCR sir becoming CM is certain and it seems dates are also favourable," he said, addressing a public meeting at Parkal.