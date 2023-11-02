Telangana polls: CPM decides to go alone; CPI to wait & watch

Since there was no response from the Congress by Thursday afternoon, CPM by the evening after holding a state level meeting announced that it would put up candidates in 24 seats and also announced 17 seats from where the Left party candidates will contest.

While CPM had sought three seats, Congress was ready to offer only two. Even after CPM agreed for the two seats, party state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadhram observed that Congress was not finalising the seats.

“We have been asking for a Wyra seat since the beginning of the talks, along with Badhrachalam and Palair. Later, they said they are ready to offer Wyra and Miryalaguda. Now, Congress said they can't allot Wyra and offered Miryalaguda and also one seat from Hyderabad. But they are not finalising even these two seats. I think Congress is not interested in having an alliance with us,” said Tammineni Veerbhadhram.

CPM cadres will vote for that party in the remaining segments that have potential to defeat BJP candidates, he added. "It can be Congress or BRS. It will be applicable in the segments where CPM had not put up its candidates. Our main agenda is to stop BJP,” Veerabhadhram said.

Congress offered Kothagudem and Chennur seats to CPI which had decided to wait for two more days for the Congress to announce its final list.