Telangana polls: How the numbers stack up in the current Assembly

The stage is set for Telangana's electoral battle between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and opposition parties including Indian National Congress (INC), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The polls to elect members to the 119-seat Legislative Assembly will be held on November 30. The poll results will be announced on December 3.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the four Opposition parties in the state, Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and CPI, had formed the 'Maha Kootami' alliance to defeat the ruling BRS, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
However, the BRS waltzed to a sweeping victory after winning 88 seats and formed the government. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, better known by his initials KCR, became the chief minister for another term.
Among other parties, the Congress only managed to win from 19 seats, AIMIM seven seats, and the TDP two seats, while one seat was won by an independent candidate and another seat by the BJP.
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections held to elect members to the legislatures of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the TDP, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, won in Andhra Pradesh, while TRS led by KCR won with 63 seats in Telangana. Congress managed to win only 21 seats while TDP won 15 seats and AIMIM won seven seats.