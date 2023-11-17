Telangana polls: How the numbers stack up in the current Assembly

The stage is set for Telangana's electoral battle between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and opposition parties including Indian National Congress (INC), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The polls to elect members to the 119-seat Legislative Assembly will be held on November 30. The poll results will be announced on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the four Opposition parties in the state, Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and CPI, had formed the 'Maha Kootami' alliance to defeat the ruling BRS, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).