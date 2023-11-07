Telangana polls: It was Congress which defeated BR Ambedkar in Parliament polls, alleges KCR

"Dalits were used as vote-banks (by other parties). The BRS government will work until the last Dalit family gets Dalit Bandhu. Ambedkar undertook a lot of struggles for Dalits. It was the Congress party which ensured his defeat in the Parliamentary elections (earlier). You should know the history of who defeated Ambedkar in the Parliamentary elections. The Congress party defeated him and did not implement his ideology," Rao said, taking a dig at the grand old party.