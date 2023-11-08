Telangana polls: 'No worries' about AIMIM putting up candidate, Jubilee Hills people with me, says ex-cricketer Azharuddin

BRS has fielded its sitting legislator M Gopinath as its candidate in the segment.

"We are fighting our own election. We are not really worried about who is doing what. I am fighting my own election. It is important for me and I know the people of Jubilee Hills are solidly behind me. They all want me Insha Allah," Azharuddin told PTI.

He further said his campaign for the November 30 Assembly poll is going well and is receiving good response from people.

Replying to a query, he said there has been no development in the constituency for the past ten years, besides thriving anti-social elements.

He said the Congress will be winning in the upcoming polls and forming the government in Telangana.