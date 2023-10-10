Telangana polls: People would get 'liberation' from BRS misrule in December, says state Cong chief Revanth Reddy

Taking exception to the attack of BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao against the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi, Reddy said he is ready for a public debate with them on the welfare and development measures implemented during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 to 2014 and the BRS rule since 2014.