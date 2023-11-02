JOIN US
Homeelectionstelangana

Telangana polls: Rahul Gandhi visits Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project

Cracks have appeared in multiple pillars of the barrage due to shoddy construction, Gandhi alleged.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 08:00 IST

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project in Telangana where damage allegedly occurred to the 'piers' of the barrage.

"Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM. I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana," he said on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

"Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking.

KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their personal ATM to plunder the people of Telangana,' he said.

Gandhi was accompanied by state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and others.

Gandhi, who alleged corruption in the Kaleswaram project during his poll rallies in Telangana on Wednesday, displayed a mock 'Kaleswaram ATM' made by his party to the people.

One such 'Kaleswaram ATM' was installed in Hyderabad, Congress sources said.

(Published 02 November 2023, 08:00 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiAssembly Election 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023

