Telangana polls: Snubbed by Congress, Y S Sharmila to go solo

Snubbed by Congress, YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila has decided to go solo in the November 30 polls for the Telangana Assembly.

She had announced on Thursday at a party meeting in Hyderabad that her party will field candidates in all the 119 Assembly seats. Earlier, she had sought a merger of the YSRTP with the grand old party. However, the talks between the two parties reportedly reached nowhere. Now, as the ECI announced the poll schedule, Sharmila has decided to go solo.