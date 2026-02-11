<p>Hyderabad: Polling in Telangana's municipal elections recorded a 62.09 per cent turnout by 3 pm on Wednesday. Election officials reported smooth proceedings across all municipalities with steady voter participation and no major incidents, though opposition parties alleged high-handedness by ruling Congress members. </p><p>Around 2,996 wards across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations went to the polls. Counting will take place on Friday. While Congress aimed to replicate its 2023 assembly poll success, BRS fought to retain its urban base, and BJP sought a strong presence, especially in north Telangana.</p>.Suxamethonium Chloride likely used for mass killing of stray dogs in rural Telangana.<p>BJP state president N Ramchander Rao accused Congress of resorting to atrocities. In Makthal, he claimed Congress unleashed threats, power misuse, and violence against BJP workers to assert dominance amid defeat fears. "The death of BJP candidate Mahadevappa was not suicide—it's a Congress government murder," he asserted.</p><p>In Mancherial, BJP workers and leaders faced threats, harassment, and home attacks. "Police acting on Congress MLAs' directions is undemocratic. On polling day, BJP workers were attacked at several centers and driven from stations, yet they stood firm. We've complained to the State Election Commission. Telangana's people will teach a democratic lesson to Congress party which is relying on money, power, and arrogance. Congress openly distributed cash at booths in front of police, inside and out. Despite complaints, the Election Commission and police failed to act, raising doubts about its functioning," Rao said.</p><p>Former minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, ministers, MLAs, and Congress leaders for alleged misuse of power and election rule violations.</p><p>"From nominations to polling, Congress' atrocities betrayed democracy. Threatening BRS candidates and resorting to physical attacks reflected degenerate politics. Police bowing to ruling party leaders is condemnable. Such vile tactics insult democracy, but Congress' conspiracies, money bags, and dirty tricks won't sway the people's verdict," he said.</p>