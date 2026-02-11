Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstelangana

Telangana urban polls conclude amid Opposition's claims of misconduct by Congress

Around 2,996 wards across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations went to the polls.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 14:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 14:24 IST
India NewsBJPCongressElectionsTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us