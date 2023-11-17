Telangana's Tandur assembly segment yet to get red gram board even after coveted GI tag

Asked about the GI tag, Hanmantu Reddy (53) -- a farmer from Basheerabad mandal -- said, "I am not aware of it. I grow tur dal on 25 acres in Jivangi village. Even my fellow farmers do not know. I sold the last crop at Rs 8,100 per quintal."

Another farmer from Kotlapur village in Tandur mandal, Navin Chander Reddy (40), said he grows tur dal in 40 acres but is not aware that the region's tur dal has got the GI tag and its significance. 'I know a board was promised and not yet been established.'

Post-grant of the GI for the Tandur red gram, PJTSAU's Agricultural Research Station Head Sudha Rani said the prices of tur dal in Tandur have risen sharply by 39 per cent to Rs 10,449 per quintal in October from Rs 7,519 per quintal in February this year.