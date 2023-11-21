T'gana polls: KCR's native village in Kamareddy gains spotlight

Basvaraja, son of the current sarpanch, recalls, "I was told in my childhood that KCR was born in this house. The entire village celebrated when KCR became CM for the first time. Now our dream is being fulfilled as he is contesting from our constituency. There will be more development."

Rama Rao constructed a primary school in Konapur village at personal expense in memory of his paternal grandmother at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. The school could not be inaugurated due to the election code of conduct, said ex-sarpanch of Konapur village, Channagur Sayegaud.