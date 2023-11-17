'Toofan' of support for Congress will blow away KCR's party in Telangana, says Rahul

"The fight is between 'Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and 'prajala' (people's) Telangana," he went on, alleging that all the departments 'where money is made', including liquor and sand, are in the hands of the 'CM's family'.

The people saw the dream of a 'people's Telangana' when they wanted a separate state but KCR is fulfilling the dream of only one family, Gandhi further charged.

"The symbols of his (KCR's) corruption are seen in every corner of Telangana," he remarked, accusing accused KCR of having 'looted Rs one lakh crore from people' in the name of building the Kaleswaram project. Gandhi had visited the Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project recently following reports that the piers of the barrage have sunk.