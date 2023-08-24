War of words : Telangana BJP trolls BRS leader Kavitha on women's quota; she calls it 'bullying'

Dismissing opposition's remarks on allotment of tickets to women in the Assembly elections by the ruling BRS, Kavitha had on Wednesday said the women's reservation issue was not her domestic problem but concerns 70 crore female folk in the country.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy had attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS for not giving 33 per cent reservation to women in distribution of tickets for the coming Assembly polls.